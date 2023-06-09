Inventage Lab to raise 3 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Inventage Lab Inc.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 3 billion won (US$2.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 334,074 preferred shares at a price of 8,980 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

