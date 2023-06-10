Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

June 10, 2023

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/19 Rain 70

Incheon 25/19 Rain 70

Suwon 28/18 Rain 70

Cheongju 30/20 Sunny 80

Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 28/16 Rain 80

Gangneung 27/20 Sunny 80

Jeonju 30/19 Sunny 60

Gwangju 31/20 Rain 10

Jeju 28/19 Cloudy 20

Daegu 31/19 Cloudy 0

Busan 26/19 Cloudy 20

