Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:19 June 10, 2023
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/19 Rain 70
Incheon 25/19 Rain 70
Suwon 28/18 Rain 70
Cheongju 30/20 Sunny 80
Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 28/16 Rain 80
Gangneung 27/20 Sunny 80
Jeonju 30/19 Sunny 60
Gwangju 31/20 Rain 10
Jeju 28/19 Cloudy 20
Daegu 31/19 Cloudy 0
Busan 26/19 Cloudy 20
(END)
