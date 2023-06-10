Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Two judges of Supreme Court appointed (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Amb. Xing's controversial remarks on S. Korea's ties with U.S. turn into diplomatic war (Kookmin Daily)
-- Only 1 percent survive in underground flooding (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korean foreign ministry summons Chinese envoy in protest of comments on Seoul-Washington ties (Segye Times)
-- Foreign ministry warns against Chinese amb.'s "unreasonable and provocative" remarks (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Coal-fired power generation 'pain in the neck' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Two years into '2021 Gwangju building collapse' (Hankyoreh)
-- OpenAI CEO says he's ready to collaborate with S. Korean startups (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Inheritance tax reform to be delayed (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- OpenAI CEO says S. Korea can lead AI industry (Korea Economic Daily)
