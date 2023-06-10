BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
All News 10:13 June 10, 2023
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS' 10th anniversary song "Take Two" has debuted atop iTunes Top Songs charts in 92 countries around the world, the band's agency said Saturday.
The countries include the United States, Britain, France and Germany, according to BigHit Music.
Released Friday, the song expresses the band's gratitude and commitment to its dedicated fans, who have been with it every step of the way.
It was co-composed by Suga, with RM and J-Hope, two of his bandmates, contributing to the composition and lyrics writing of the song.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
