S. Korean players trying to regroup for last match at U-20 World Cup

LA PLATA, Argentina, June 9 (Yonhap) -- After suffering their first loss of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina on Thursday, South Korean players were back at work Friday, trying to regroup mentally and physically for their one remaining match.

After falling to Italy 2-1 in the semifinals in La Plata, eastern Argentina, South Korea will now face Israel in the third-place contest, back in La Plata. The kickoff is 2:30 p.m. Sunday local time, or 2:30 a.m. Monday in Seoul.



South Korean players train for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in La Plata, Argentina, on June 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea had a win and two draws in the group stage to reach the knockouts, and then beat Ecuador and Nigeria in succession before running into Italy.

Many players were visibly emotional after that defeat, and head coach Kim Eun-jung said Friday he called on them to have a strong finish to what has otherwise been a successful tournament so far.

"Even this morning, the guys looked down. And it's understandable, because it was our first loss," Kim said. "I don't think they really expected to come this far themselves. And it probably hurt them so much to get to this point, only to lose. But I think they're going to get back on their feet."

One of the players overcome by emotion in light of the loss was striker Lee Young-jun, who was held in check by the physical Italian defenders.



South Korea head coach Kim Eun-jung checks the time during a training session for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in La Plata, Argentina, on June 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee said he has put the defeat behind him and his focus is now on Israel.

"Yesterday's match is in the past, and I will try to be prepared for our one last match," Lee said. "Obviously, the vibe wasn't great in the room because it was our first loss. But I feel much better now after getting a good night's sleep. I am trying to stay positive and think only about the next game."

The nature of this age-specific competition means this will be the last time these players will play at the U-20 World Cup. Coach Kim said he wants his players to cherish their time together.

"Over here, they are all playing regular minutes and they're getting some attention. But once they return to their clubs, they will be faced with a different reality," the coach said. "That must be a source of extra stress. I told them just to enjoy this experience while they're here."



South Korea forward Lee Young-jun speaks with reporters before a training session for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in La Plata, Argentina, on June 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

For Lee, scoring in the final game would be the icing on the cake. He's currently tied for the team lead with two goals.

"This will be the last one with the boys and our coaches, and we've been together since last year," Lee noted. "I want to score and make sure we walk away with a smile on our face."



South Korean players huddle around their coaches before a training session for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in La Plata, Argentina, on June 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

