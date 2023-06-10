'The Roundup: No Way Out' becomes 1st 2023 film to top 7 mln admissions

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korean action comedy film "The Roundup: No Way Out," starring Ma Dong-seok, has become the first film of 2023 to cross the 7 million mark in audience number at the local box office, the film's distributor said Saturday.

The sequel to "The Roundup" (2022) reached the milestone at 12:10 p.m. on the 11th day of its release, according to ABO Entertainment.

The previous Korean film that collected more than 7 million moviegoers in the country was "Hansan: Rising Dragon," which was released in July and passed the milestone about a month later.

The new movie's tickets were selling faster than its predecessor "The Roundup," which took three more days to hit the same milestone.

If this pace continues, industry watchers expect "No Way Out" could exceed the box office record of "The Roundup," which topped the annual domestic box office last year with 12.69 million admissions.

"The Roundup: No Way Out" is the third installment of a crime action franchise that began with "The Outlaws" (2017), which attracted 6.87 million viewers.

In the new film, rough-and-tough cop Ma Seok-do (played by Ma) chases down a local drug ring as a new and dangerous drug is circulating around local clubs.

