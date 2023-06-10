S. Korea to tighten regulations to curb flight attendants' radiation exposure
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will begin putting a ceiling on the number of international flights for cabin crew members to minimize their exposure to cosmic radiation, the nuclear safety agency said Saturday.
Under the revised law, air carriers are obliged to change the routes or reduce the number of flights for each flight attendant at risk of being exposed to more than 6 millisieverts (mSv) on an annual basis.
The law also mandates that crew members on international flights receive regular education on radiation and undergo health checkups.
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission told Yonhap News Agency that the new regulations will go into effect Sunday and violators will be subject to fines of up to 6 million won (US$4,638).
Flight attendants, especially those traveling long distances on international routes, are more frequently exposed to cosmic radiation and known to be at a greater risk of developing cancer than the general population.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
S. Korean foreign ministry summons Chinese envoy in protest of comments on Seoul-Washington ties
-
(Movie Review) 'The Childe': blood-soaked crime thriller with chilling chase scenes
-
S. Korea aims to form 'healthy' relationship with China: security adviser
-
Chinese ambassador warns against betting against China
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary