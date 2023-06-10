Half-Korean forward named to S. Korean training camp roster ahead of Women's World Cup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Half-Korean forward Casey Phair was named to South Korea's last training camp roster ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday, becoming the first person of mixed heritage to join a Korean women's national football team.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced a 31-player camp squad featuring the 15-year-old Phair and two other teenagers: Hyundai High School teammates Won Ju-eun and Kwon Da-eun. At 15 years and 309 days old, Kwon is the second-youngest player ever to make a senior national football team, men's or women's.
Born to an American father and a Korean mother in the United States, Phair had a star turn for South Korea in April in the qualifiers for the 2024 Asian Football Confederation U-17 Women's Asian Cup. She grabbed a brace in South Korea's 16-0 rout of Tajikistan, and then scored a hat trick to help South Korea beat Hong Kong 12-0.
Phair is training with the Players Development Academy in New Jersey. The KFA noted Phair's aggressive play and nose for the goal.
The teenagers are joined by usual suspects such as midfielders Ji So-yun and Cho So-hyun, forwards Choe Yu-ri and Jung Seol-bin, and goalkeepers Yoon Young-geul and Kim Jung-mi.
The 31 players will report to training camp at the National Football Center in Paju, some 40 kilometers northwest of Seoul, between June 18 and 23.
Coached by Colin Bell, South Korea will host Haiti in their final tuneup match on July 8, after which Bell will whittle down the roster to the final 23 players.
This year's Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, kicks off on July 20. South Korea will open their Group H play on July 25 against Colombia in Sydney. They will then take on Morocco in Adelaide on July 30 and Germany in Brisbane on Aug. 3.
The top two nations from each of the eight groups will advance to the round of 16. This will be South Korea's fourth appearance at the Women's World Cup. They've been in the knockout stage just once: in 2015 in Canada, where they lost to France 3-0 in the round of 16.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
S. Korean foreign ministry summons Chinese envoy in protest of comments on Seoul-Washington ties
-
(Movie Review) 'The Childe': blood-soaked crime thriller with chilling chase scenes
-
(Yonhap Interview) Int'l Red Cross 'ready to reengage' with N. Korea as soon as access granted: official
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
S. Korea, Poland mull joint development of wheeled armored vehicles: official