High school pitcher throws no-hitter
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Duksoo High School right-hander Kim Tae-hyung threw a no-hitter Saturday.
The second-year pitcher didn't allow a hit and struck out 15 batters over nine innings in his school's 4-0 victory over Cheongwon High School in their National High School Weekend League game at Gueui Stadium in Seoul.
According to the Korea Baseball Softball Association (KBSA), Kim walked two batters and threw 117 pitches.
In order to prevent injuries among young and still-growing athletes, the KBSA has a 105-pitch per day limit on high school pitchers. But an exception is granted when a pitcher is working on a no-hitter or a perfect game, and that pitcher must be removed immediately once that bid is broken.
"I was nervous and excited at the same time when I found out I was going to start this game. I just wanted to give the team five strong innings, and I trusted my teammates," Kim said. "I was able to stay focused thanks to encouraging words from my teammates and coaches."
For the season, Kim improved to 4-0. He has a 0.58 ERA across 30 2/3 innings, with 38 strikeouts against 14 walks.
The KBSA said it will present Kim with a special achievement award at the end of the second half of the season.
