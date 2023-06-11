Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 11, 2023
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/19 Rain 60
Incheon 25/18 Rain 60
Suwon 26/18 Rain 60
Cheongju 28/20 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 28/19 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 27/18 Rain 70
Gangneung 25/19 Heavy Rain 70
Jeonju 28/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 30/20 Sunny 60
Jeju 26/20 Cloudy 30
Daegu 30/20 Sunny 60
Busan 25/20 Rain 30
(END)
