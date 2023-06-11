Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 11, 2023

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/19 Rain 60

Incheon 25/18 Rain 60

Suwon 26/18 Rain 60

Cheongju 28/20 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 28/19 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 27/18 Rain 70

Gangneung 25/19 Heavy Rain 70

Jeonju 28/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 30/20 Sunny 60

Jeju 26/20 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/20 Sunny 60

Busan 25/20 Rain 30

