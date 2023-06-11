Lotte World ride comes to stop for 20 minutes, but all 33 rescued safely

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- A ride at the Lotte World theme park in Seoul came to an abrupt stop Saturday night while carrying 33 people, but all were rescued safely about 20 minutes later, officials said.

The Fly Venture ride on the first floor of the theme park in southern Seoul stopped operating around 10 p.m. and all the passengers got out of it safely after theme park officials took emergency measures, officials said.

No one was injured in the accident, officials said.



A file photo of the Lotte World theme park in Seoul (Yonhap)



