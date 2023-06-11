Samsung Electronics most preferred stock as gifts in May

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. was the most preferred stock as gifts among domestic investors last month, a local brokerage analysis showed Sunday.

Shares in Samsung Electronics topped gifting stock services of the home trading and mobile trading systems operated by the country's seven securities companies in May, according to the brokerages' analysis.

The seven securities firms are NH Investment & Securities Co., Samsung Securities Co., Hana Securities Co., KB Securities Co., Daishin Securities Co., Toss Securities Co. and Shinhan Securities Co.

Local investors prefer Samsung Electronics stocks as they recognize the chipmaker as the country's leading stock and the company provides sizable dividends to investors each year, analysts said.

Samsung Electronics is also preferred as the semiconductor industry has hit bottom and has ample room to rebound in the stock market, they added.

Samsung Electronics was the bestselling stock for the fifth straight month through May in the home trading and mobile trading systems of NH Investment & Securities, Hana Securities and Toss Securities, the analysis showed.



