Samsung Electronics most preferred stock as gifts in May
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. was the most preferred stock as gifts among domestic investors last month, a local brokerage analysis showed Sunday.
Shares in Samsung Electronics topped gifting stock services of the home trading and mobile trading systems operated by the country's seven securities companies in May, according to the brokerages' analysis.
The seven securities firms are NH Investment & Securities Co., Samsung Securities Co., Hana Securities Co., KB Securities Co., Daishin Securities Co., Toss Securities Co. and Shinhan Securities Co.
Local investors prefer Samsung Electronics stocks as they recognize the chipmaker as the country's leading stock and the company provides sizable dividends to investors each year, analysts said.
Samsung Electronics is also preferred as the semiconductor industry has hit bottom and has ample room to rebound in the stock market, they added.
Samsung Electronics was the bestselling stock for the fifth straight month through May in the home trading and mobile trading systems of NH Investment & Securities, Hana Securities and Toss Securities, the analysis showed.
(END)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
Assembly speaker expresses condolences over rail disaster in India
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan agree to hold working-level talks to prevent repeat of 2018 maritime incident: Seoul's defense chief
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
Half-Korean forward named to S. Korean training camp roster ahead of Women's World Cup
-
(Yonhap Interview) Int'l Red Cross 'ready to reengage' with N. Korea as soon as access granted: official
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
S. Korea, Poland mull joint development of wheeled armored vehicles: official
-
S. Korea to tighten regulations to curb flight attendants' radiation exposure