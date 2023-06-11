77 industrial spies nabbed in 3-month crackdown: police

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- A total of 77 people have been arrested in connection with 35 industrial espionage cases during an intensive crackdown, police said Sunday.

The National Police Agency (NPA) conducted the crackdown on industrial espionage activities from Feb. 1 to May 31.

Out of the 77 arrests, 27 cases involved corporate espionage within local companies, while eight cases were related to the leaking of technology secrets abroad, including China, according to the NPA.

Comparatively, last year's intensive crackdown only reported one instance of overseas technology leak.

One of the suspects apprehended was a South Korean national working for a Chinese corporate entity affiliated with a local company, the NPA said. The suspect was arrested for leaking confidential business information while transitioning to a Chinese firm.



