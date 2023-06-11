Alleged victim of presidential adviser's son's school bullying denies allegations

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- A person who has been pointed out as the victim of school bullying allegations involving the son of a special presidential adviser has come forward on Sunday to deny claims and pleaded not to be labeled as a victim.

Lee Dong-kwan, special adviser for international relations who is reportedly being considered by Yoon to head the Korea Communications Commission, has been accused by the main opposition Democratic Party of being unfit for the job due to various reasons, including allegations that his son bullied a fellow student in high school in 2011.

"I am under immense stress being categorized as a victim of school violence and being subjected to scrutiny," the person said in a statement sent to Yonhap News Agency, urging the press to refrain from further reporting the incident that occurred 10 years ago.

Earlier, Lee refuted the allegations, saying the two apologized and reconciled at the time, with the alleged victim telling his friends and the press that the reported allegations were exaggerated. Lee also said the two have kept in touch since graduating from high school and remain close friends.

The person mentioned that he still maintains contact with Lee's son and emphasized that such a situation would be difficult to imagine if he was indeed a victim of school violence.

Furthermore, the person said that while there are discussions about seeking severe punishment for school bullying perpetrators, his situation appears to be different.

The issue of school violence has gained widespread attention following the cancellation of the appointment of the new national investigation chief, Chung Sun-sin, by the presidential office in February, due to revelations of his son's involvement in school bullying.



This file photo shows presidential adviser Lee Dong-kwan. (Yonhap)

