Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Poland emerges as source of S. Korea's 5th-biggest trade surplus thanks to defense exports

All News 11:54 June 11, 2023

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Poland emerged as the source of South Korea's fifth-biggest trade surplus in the January-April period thanks to increased defense industry exports, trade data showed Sunday.

South Korea posted a surplus of US$2.71 billion in trading with Poland during the January-April period, following the surplus of $10.85 billion with the United States, $7.6 billion with Vietnam, $5.3 billion with Hong Kong, and $3.6 billion with India, according to data from the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).

In the first four months, Korea shipped $255 million worth of K2 tanks and armored vehicles to Poland, exceeding $201 million worth of the same products exported to the East European country for the whole of 2022, KITA said.

Poland has paid about $460 million for the Korean K2 tanks.

Last year, Poland signed deals to purchase an estimated 20 trillion won ($15.5 billion) worth of K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 fighter jets from Hyundai Rotem Co., Hanwha Aerospace Industries Co., and Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), respectively, KITA said.

This photo taken on June 7, 2023, shows a K2 tank in a live-fire drill conducted in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

This photo taken on June 7, 2023, shows a K2 tank in a live-fire drill conducted in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Poland-trade surplus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!