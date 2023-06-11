(LEAD) Police locate three out of 10 Vietnamese who fled during questioning

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with police investigation; ADDS photo)

GWANGJU, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Three out of 10 Vietnamese nationals who fled a police station in the southwestern city of Gwangju during questioning over gambling charges on Sunday have been located, officials said.

The Gwangju Police Station said officials nabbed one Vietnamese suspect hiding in an undisclosed location in Gwangju, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul, by analyzing CCTV footage and witness testimonies.

Two others who fled to nearby cities have informed the officials of their plan to surrender, they noted.

The three suspects were identified as illegal immigrants, according to police.

This CCTV footage shows the Vietnamese nationals who escaped the Wolgok police patrol unit station in the southwestern city of Gwangju on June 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

Ten out of the 23 Vietnamese suspects escaped through a tilt window in a meeting room of the Wolgok police patrol unit station in the city while being questioned. Police discovered the mass escape around 6:40 a.m.

They were taken into custody around 3 a.m. on charges of gambling and were not handcuffed.

"This is a space that only one cat can barely pass through and we didn't expect people would get out through it," a police officer said of the window.

Police said they are tracking down the whereabouts of the other seven escapees. They are believed to have fled out of fear of deportation.



A group of Vietnamese suspected of gambling violations is taken to a police car in the southern city of Gwangju on June 11, 2023. Among the 23 arrested, 10 of them fled from a police patrol unit station through a window. (Yonhap)

