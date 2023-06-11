S. Korean woman found dead in Cambodia; Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body: reports
BANGKOK, June 11 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean woman in her 30s has been found dead in Cambodia and a Chinese couple has been arrested on charges of disposing of her body, local media reported Sunday.
The woman's body wrapped in red cloth was found in a puddle in a small town near Phnom Penh on Tuesday, according to the Rasmei Kampuchea newspaper and other local media outlets.
The victim, identified as an internet broadcaster, was traveling in Cambodia at the time.
The Chinese suspects, who are in their 30s, allegedly confessed to abandoning the body after the victim began experiencing seizures and subsequently died while receiving treatment at a clinic they were running on June 4.
According to the reports, Cambodian authorities are conducting an autopsy and initiating legal proceedings against the suspects.
(END)
