Korean Air's lounge at Incheon airport catches fire; no casualties
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air's lounge at Incheon International Airport caught fire Sunday and prompted about 160 people to evacuate, but no casualties were reported, fire authorities said.
The fire occurred near a fryer in the lounge's kitchen at 6:42 p.m. and was extinguished within 20 minutes, officials said.
The Incheon International Airport Corporation estimated about 150 passengers near the lounge and 10 airline employees were evacuated from the scene.
Six airport security officials inhaled the fumes and were sent to a nearby hospital, but no injuries among passengers were reported.
Fire authorities said they are investigating the exact cause of the fire.
