22 S. Korean nationals wounded in bus accident near Hanoi

HANOI, June 11 (Yonhap) -- A tour bus fell off from a road near Hanoi in Vietnam on Sunday, leaving 22 South Korean nationals injured, the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam said.

The bus carrying 30 passengers, including 22 Korean nationals, slipped from a road near Hanoi at around 11:30 a.m. while returning from a group tour to Xuan Son National Park, the embassy said.

All of the Korean nationals suffered injuries, while three of them were seriously wounded, it noted. They were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Vietnamese police are investigating the exact cause of the incident.

A tour bus carrying 30 passengers, including 22 South Korean nationals, fell from a road near Hanoi in Vietnam on June 11, 2023, in this photo provided by the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

