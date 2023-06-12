Kim Hyo-joo falls just short of 6th career LPGA win

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean veteran Kim Hyo-joo has fallen short in her bid for a sixth career LPGA title, after barely missing an eagle on the last hole that would have set up a playoff against the eventual champion.

Kim finished in second place at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Golf Club's Bay Course in Galloway, New Jersey, on Sunday (local time), with a three-round total of 13-under 200, following a final round of 68.

Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa beat Kim by one stroke after carding a 65 on Sunday.



In this Associated Press photo, Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea reacts to a missed eagle attempt on the 18th hole during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Golf Club's Bay Course in Galloway, New Jersey, on June 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

With Buhai already in the clubhouse at 14-under, Kim was on the par-5 18th hole needing an eagle to send the tournament to the playoff. And Kim nearly holed out for just that, though her wedge shot stopped inches short of the cup.

Kim, world No. 8, started the final round alone in second place at 10-under, one behind the leader, Dani Holmqvist of Sweden.

Kim bogeyed the second hole but bounced back with birdies on the next two holes to reach 11-under. By that point, Buhai had surged to the lead at 12-under, thanks to four birdies over the first five holes.

Buhai opened up a two-stroke lead over Kim with a birdie at the eighth.

That lead disappeared in a hurry on the back nine, thanks to a combination of Buhai's bogey at the 11th and Kim's birdie at the 10th.



Kim, however, dropped back to second place at 11-under after a three-putt bogey on the 12th.

Buhai made birdie at the 13th to reclaim her two-shot advantage at 13-under, but Kim made birdie at the par-3 17th to reach 12-under and put more pressure on the South African.

Buhai collected her seventh and final birdie of the day at the 18th and then watched Kim's eagle attempt miss the cup.

Kim's last LPGA win came in April 2022. She now has four top-10 finishes in seven tournaments this season.

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young remains the only South Korean player with an LPGA win this year. She won the HSBC Women's World Championship in March and the Cognizant Founders Cup in May.



In this Getty Images photo, Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Golf Club's Bay Course in Galloway, New Jersey, on June 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

