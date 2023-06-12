SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 12.



Korean-language dailies

-- Fishermen's tears of blood: 'contaminated water release is death sentence' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Liberal-leaning judiciary: Will it now lean conservative? (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Unrest among N.K. elite': signs of chain defections (Donga Ilbo)

-- Feeling urgency, China shakes up public opinion in host nation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- People give up contactless medical treatments amid slow services (Segye Times)

-- Job application for election watchdog was 'introduction of dad' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Six years under Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Meong-su only worsened trial bottleneck (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Government's first absence from ceremony commemorating 1987 pro-democracy movement is regression ignoring democratic values' (Hankyoreh)

-- China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons (Hankook Ilbo)

-- As Korean Peninsula gets hotter, abalones, eels disappear from tables (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Labor Standards Act to be extended to businesses with fewer than 5 employees (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- China summons Korean ambassador (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- 16,000 S. Koreans have died since 2018 waiting to reunite with family in North (Korea Herald)

-- Korean economy likely to rebound in 2nd half: KDI (Korea Times)

(END)