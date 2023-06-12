(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 12)

Undiplomatic diplomat

Has Chinese envoy forgotten his duty and place?



Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming speaks fluent Korean and is one of the most diligent foreign mission chiefs in Seoul.

However, the Chinese envoy often goes too far -- and in the wrong direction.

Last Thursday, Xing revealed such problems again, delivering a lengthy speech on bilateral relations during his meeting with opposition leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung.

Ambassador Xing unreservedly criticized the South Korean government's diplomatic policy in the meeting. "I would be very grateful if Korea could be freed from the interference of an external factor (i.e., the United States)," he said. "Those betting on a Chinese defeat (in competition with the U.S.) will surely regret it later."

It was an intolerable interference in another country's internal affairs and a thinly veiled threat. How could anyone believe these remarks came from a top diplomat representing his government whose foremost duty is promoting friendship with the host country?

As glaring as the envoy's attitude was his distortion of facts.

Ambassador Xing attributed Korea's deficit in two-way trade with China to "decoupling attempts from China by some forces (America)." However, in this era of emerging economic security, Korea could, and should, diversify trade partners to reduce its undue reliance on a few. Moreover, it was Beijing's economic retaliation since Korea's deployment of a U.S. missile defense system that has curtailed bilateral trade.

The foreign ministry was right to call in the Chinese envoy and warn against his "unreasonable and provocative" remarks. Still, more surprising was Beijing's response to the controversy. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson defended its envoy to Seoul, effectively saying that Xing did what he was supposed to do by conveying his government's concern to his host country. Beijing thus confirmed that it was the source of the interference and threat.

We have called for President Yoon Suk Yeol to seek balanced diplomacy between the U.S. and China. But Beijing must know its unilateral and arrogant stance leaves no room for those who advocate an objective and practical approach to the G2. Korea has long ceased to be a tributary state to the Middle Kingdom. Now is not the 1730s when the Joseon Kingdom's court was split into hawks and doves faced with Chinese invaders.

So, it was regrettable that the opposition leader failed to point out Xing's diplomatic discourtesy. Lee, one of the solid presidential hopefuls, should not have visited Xing but called him in if he had to discuss a joint strategy against Japan's scheduled release of nuclear wastewater. This is not the 1950s or 60s, either, when Korean politicians boasted about getting invitations from the U.S. ambassador.

Diplomatic gurus say political strife should stop at the border. Right. But that has a precondition -- the government may not carry out diplomacy in agreement with its political opponents. Still, it should inform and explain before a significant policy change.

Most people still do not know about President Yoon's China policy or whether he has one. Yoon can and should keep vital issues secret, but he must tell people about his goals and plans. Saying, "I determined it after thinking a long time, so trust me. History will prove me right," befits authoritarian leaders more.

The global political landscape is changing rapidly and wildly. If Korea is to become a "global pivotal state" as Yoon seeks, it needs very agile and skillful diplomacy. The nation must adhere to its principles of democracy and free and fair trade, respect major counterparts' core interests, and seek solidarities with sympathetic partners.

Korean diplomats should be ready to talk with anyone behind the scenes. They must pursue national interests with confidence, not watching the faces of larger partners and even allies.

President Yoon should clarify his China policy before long. Holding a summit of three Northeast Asian nations with Japan this year will not suffice. It is time to reopen the China channel and, if necessary, a closed one, too ― but not through the undiplomatic diplomat.

