S. Korea captain Lee Seung-won awarded Bronze Ball at U-20 World Cup
All News 08:26 June 12, 2023
LA PLATA, Argentina, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea captain Lee Seung-won was awarded the Bronze Ball at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina on Sunday as the third-best player of the competition.
Lee led South Korea with three goals and four assists, helping the unheralded team finish in fourth place.
Earlier Sunday, South Korea lost to Israel in the third-place match by 3-1, with Lee scoring the team's only goal on a penalty kick.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
S. Korea voices regret over N. Korea's threat to forgo prior notice for future satellite launch
-
(URGENT) Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance upgraded to 'nuclear-based alliance'
Most Saved
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
S. Korea voices regret over N. Korea's threat to forgo prior notice for future satellite launch
-
(LEAD) New head of DP innovation committee resigns amid controversy over past remarks
-
S. Korean woman found dead in Cambodia; Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body: reports
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
N.K. launch window expires, but S. Korea not letting guard down
-
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach
-
Half-Korean forward named to S. Korean training camp roster ahead of Women's World Cup