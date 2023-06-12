S. Korea captain Lee Seung-won awarded Bronze Ball at U-20 World Cup

LA PLATA, Argentina, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea captain Lee Seung-won was awarded the Bronze Ball at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina on Sunday as the third-best player of the competition.

Lee led South Korea with three goals and four assists, helping the unheralded team finish in fourth place.

Earlier Sunday, South Korea lost to Israel in the third-place match by 3-1, with Lee scoring the team's only goal on a penalty kick.



Lee Seung-won of South Korea celebrates after scoring a penalty against Israel during the teams' third-place match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

