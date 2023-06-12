Exports up 1.2 pct during first 10 days of June
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports moved up 1.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of June due to a greater number of working days, data showed Monday, although overseas sales of semiconductors continued to remain sluggish.
The country's outbound shipments reached US$15.3 billion in the June 1-10 period, compared with $15 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports fell 20.7 percent on-year to $16.7 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.4 billion.
In May, South Korea's overall exports fell for the eighth consecutive month, plunging 15.2 percent on-year to $52.24 billion. The decline came as exports of semiconductors sank 36.2 percent on falling global demand.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
S. Korea voices regret over N. Korea's threat to forgo prior notice for future satellite launch
-
(URGENT) Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance upgraded to 'nuclear-based alliance'
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
S. Korea voices regret over N. Korea's threat to forgo prior notice for future satellite launch
-
(LEAD) New head of DP innovation committee resigns amid controversy over past remarks
-
S. Korean woman found dead in Cambodia; Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body: reports
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
N.K. launch window expires, but S. Korea not letting guard down
-
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach
-
Half-Korean forward named to S. Korean training camp roster ahead of Women's World Cup