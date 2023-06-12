Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports up 1.2 pct during first 10 days of June

All News 09:06 June 12, 2023

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports moved up 1.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of June due to a greater number of working days, data showed Monday, although overseas sales of semiconductors continued to remain sluggish.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$15.3 billion in the June 1-10 period, compared with $15 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports fell 20.7 percent on-year to $16.7 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.4 billion.

In May, South Korea's overall exports fell for the eighth consecutive month, plunging 15.2 percent on-year to $52.24 billion. The decline came as exports of semiconductors sank 36.2 percent on falling global demand.

Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan, in this May 22, 2023, file photo. (Yonhap)

