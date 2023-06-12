Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 12, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/19 Cloudy 0

Incheon 24/18 Cloudy 0

Suwon 26/17 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 60

Daejeon 29/19 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 27/17 Sunny 60

Gangneung 24/18 Sunny 70

Jeonju 29/19 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 10

Jeju 25/19 Sunny 60

Daegu 29/20 Sunny 60

Busan 26/20 Sunny 60

