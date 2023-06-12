Seoul shares open tad higher ahead of Fed meeting
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks started a tad higher Monday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting later this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.64 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,644.8 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
In a meeting to be held Tuesday and Wednesday (U.S. time), the U.S. central bank is expected to end its hawkish approach and hold the key rates unchanged.
Seoul shares traded mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. stayed flat and its chipmaking rival SK hynix Inc. fell 0.17 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. climbed 0.25 percent but its affiliate Kia Corp. dropped 0.6 percent.
Leading chemicals maker LG Chem Ltd. advanced 0.66 percent but battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution Ltd. lost 0.16 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,291.1 won against the U.S. dollar at around 9:15 a.m., up 0.4 won from the previous session's close.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
