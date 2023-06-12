S. Korea to hold arms component, equipment exhibition this month
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold an arms component and equipment exhibition later this month, featuring advanced homegrown defense technologies, the state arms procurement agency said Monday.
The three-day Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair & Advanced Defense Industry Fair 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 28-30 in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
The exhibition is expected to bring together eight major weapons systems companies, including the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., and 134 small and medium-sized arms companies, it said.
The event will also hold various programs to help companies gain a better understanding of the country's arms industry-related policies, such as a seminar on the domestic development of arms components, it added.
This year marks the seventh edition of the biennial Korea Defense Component and Equipment Fair, which is designed to promote South Korean defense technologies.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
