Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares down 0.3 pct late Mon. morning on foreign selling

All News 11:31 June 12, 2023

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.3 percent lower late Monday morning on a sell-off by foreign investors.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.98 points to 2,633.18 at around 11:20 a.m.

Foreigners dumped a net 144 billion won (US$111.4 million) worth of local shares, offsetting institutions' purchasing of a net 108.5 billion won.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics tumbled 0.97 percent, and home appliance maker LG Electronics retreated 0.24 percent.

No. 2 carmaker Kia sank 1.57 percent and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis dipped 0.67 percent.

Local builders were also in negative terrain, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction falling 0.64 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,292.95 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 1.45 won from the previous session's close.

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!