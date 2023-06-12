Seoul shares down 0.3 pct late Mon. morning on foreign selling
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.3 percent lower late Monday morning on a sell-off by foreign investors.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.98 points to 2,633.18 at around 11:20 a.m.
Foreigners dumped a net 144 billion won (US$111.4 million) worth of local shares, offsetting institutions' purchasing of a net 108.5 billion won.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics tumbled 0.97 percent, and home appliance maker LG Electronics retreated 0.24 percent.
No. 2 carmaker Kia sank 1.57 percent and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis dipped 0.67 percent.
Local builders were also in negative terrain, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction falling 0.64 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,292.95 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 1.45 won from the previous session's close.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
(URGENT) Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance upgraded to 'nuclear-based alliance'
-
(News Focus) Apple's Vision Pro likely to accelerate Samsung's race in XR eyewear biz
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
(LEAD) New head of DP innovation committee resigns amid controversy over past remarks
-
G-Dragon's contract with YG Entertainment expires
-
S. Korean woman found dead in Cambodia; Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body: reports
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach
-
(LEAD) S. Korean woman found dead in Cambodia; Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body: reports
-
N. Korean leader vows stronger strategic ties with Russia in message to Putin