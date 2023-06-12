Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the justice ministry Monday to swiftly come up with measures to further disclose the identity of assailants in violent crimes against women, his office said.
The directive came as an appellate court in the southeastern city of Busan was set to deliver a sentence later Monday on the case of a man who knocked out a woman in her 20s with a roundhouse kick to her head after following her to her home in May last year. The two reportedly had no personal connection.
Yoon issued the order during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries, saying the justice ministry should "swiftly push for measures to expand the identity disclosure of perpetrators in violent crimes against women," according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.
The defendant in the Busan case was sentenced to 12 years in prison last October after being convicted of attempted murder, but prosecutors have changed his charges to attempted rape murder and demanded a prison term of 35 years in the appellate trial.
Earlier this month, a YouTuber arbitrarily disclosed his identity and face photo, prompting a social debate about whether such action was appropriate.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
