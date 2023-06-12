Equipment for new U.S. rotational force arrives: U.S. military
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- Key pieces of equipment for a new American rotational force employing the Stryker armored fighting vehicle arrived in a southeastern port city over the weekend, a U.S. military unit in South Korea said Monday.
Stryker fighting vehicles and other items of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) of the 4th Infantry Division from Fort Carson, Colorado arrived in Pohang, 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Saturday, the Eighth Army said.
The new team will replace the current 2nd SBCT of the 2nd Infantry Division in the coming weeks as part of a regular rotation of forces "to support the United States' commitment" to the defense of South Korea, it added.
"The presence of a rotational brigade here in Korea is vital to maintaining the ROK-U.S. alliance and readiness of our combined forces," it said, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
Last year, the current SBCT arrived in Korea, representing a shift from an Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) construct to the SBCT.
The ABCT operates M-1 Abrams tanks and M-2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, while the Stryker team uses the eight-wheeled armored vehicle, which the U.S. military says combines firepower, battlefield mobility, survivability and versatility with reduced logistics requirements.
