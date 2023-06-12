S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases slightly decreased last week from a week earlier amid the country's efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, health authorities said Monday.
The country reported a daily average of 16,441 new infections for the week of June 6-12, bringing the total caseload to 31,904,667, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
It is lower than the previous week's average of 17,722 new daily infections.
The country reported an average of nine COVID-19 deaths per day for the one-week period, raising the death toll to 34,893. The number of critically ill patients came to 128 on average, the KDCA said.
Starting last week, the health agency began to release COVID-19 infection data on a weekly basis as the country has removed nearly all pandemic-related restrictions, including the indoor mask mandate.
The mandatory isolation period was also reduced to five days as a recommendation, from the previous seven-day requirement.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
(URGENT) Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance upgraded to 'nuclear-based alliance'
-
(News Focus) Apple's Vision Pro likely to accelerate Samsung's race in XR eyewear biz
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
(LEAD) New head of DP innovation committee resigns amid controversy over past remarks
-
G-Dragon's contract with YG Entertainment expires
-
S. Korean woman found dead in Cambodia; Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body: reports
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach
-
(LEAD) S. Korean woman found dead in Cambodia; Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body: reports
-
N. Korean leader vows stronger strategic ties with Russia in message to Putin