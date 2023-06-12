(URGENT) National Assembly votes to reject potential arrest of 2 lawmakers over election bribery scandal
All News 15:00 June 12, 2023
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
(URGENT) Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance upgraded to 'nuclear-based alliance'
-
(News Focus) Apple's Vision Pro likely to accelerate Samsung's race in XR eyewear biz
Most Saved
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
(LEAD) New head of DP innovation committee resigns amid controversy over past remarks
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
S. Korean woman found dead in Cambodia; Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body: reports
-
N. Korean leader vows stronger strategic ties with Russia in message to Putin
-
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach
-
(LEAD) S. Korean woman found dead in Cambodia; Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body: reports