PPP accuses opposition leader of acting like 'branch chief of China's Communist Party'

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) slammed opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday for acting like a "branch chief of the Communist Party of China" after Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming used a meeting with Lee to issue a warning message to South Korea.

Xing said during the meeting with Lee last week that it is a wrong bet for South Korea to believe that China will lose in the rivalry with the United States and that those betting on China's defeat "will certainly regret it later."

The remark was an apparent swipe at the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol, which has been seeking to bring South Korea closer to the U.S. and Japan in a departure from the previous Moon Jae-in administration that had put a greater emphasis on China.

South Korea's foreign ministry summoned the envoy and issued a strong warning.

On Monday, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, leader of the PPP, said Lee appeared to agree with Xing's statement.

"Lee's actions, which opened the floor for the Chinese ambassador to interfere in domestic politics, was a critical mistake that cannot be overlooked," Kim said during a party meeting, adding Lee should "clarify whether he is South Korea's No. 1 opposition party leader or the South Korean branch chief of the Communist Party of China."

Kim also said Xing's remarks were an "intolerable insult" to a sovereign nation.

"Such attitude of coercing a sovereign nation like South Korea to obey China ... is an intolerable insult. It was a serious discourtesy that resembles the local commander of an occupying nation," he said.



Ruling People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon (2nd to R) is seen speaking at the party's Supreme Council meeting in Seoul on June 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

Other PPP lawmakers heaped criticism against the Chinese Ambassador and urged Beijing for a sincere apology over the remarks.

"A foreign ambassador summoning the leader of the opposition party of the host country and publicly criticizing its government is a rare move and a disregard for the host country on an international scale," said Rep. Yoon Jae-ok during the meeting.

Yoon further said the party will urge the government to take stern measures against Beijing if it attempts again to interfere in internal affairs or undermine the dignity of South Korea, while demanding an apology from ambassador Xing and the Chinese government.

"I would like to express my deepest regrets over the consecutive provocations and discourtesy from Chinese diplomatic officials. We firmly demand a responsible apology from Ambassador Xing Haiming himself and the Chinese government over the remarks," he said.

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)