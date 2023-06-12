KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BNK Financial Group 6,930 DN 80
HanmiPharm 318,500 DN 1,500
HANJINKAL 48,800 UP 1,350
SD Biosensor 15,660 DN 190
Meritz Financial 44,000 DN 650
KOLMAR KOREA 41,250 DN 350
KOLON IND 44,200 DN 350
CHONGKUNDANG 86,700 DN 1,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 00 UP50
DGB Financial Group 7,210 DN 30
PIAM 33,900 UP 200
JB Financial Group 8,870 DN 120
TKG Huchems 22,850 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 795,000 DN 6,000
emart 81,300 DN 800
DoubleUGames 43,150 DN 550
COSMAX 88,200 UP 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,700 DN 300
HL MANDO 47,100 DN 150
KumhoPetrochem 132,300 0
SKC 109,300 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,400 DN 160
ZINUS 29,550 UP 150
S-1 54,200 0
Mobis 222,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 108,200 UP 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,200 DN 60
KIA CORP. 81,600 DN 1,300
SamsungF&MIns 234,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,700 DN 200
Kogas 26,350 DN 100
CJ 84,100 DN 600
Hanwha 30,850 0
SK hynix 114,800 DN 600
Youngpoong 551,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,950 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,150 DN 600
DB HiTek 61,900 DN 1,600
SSANGYONGCNE 5,810 0
Boryung 8,570 DN 210
