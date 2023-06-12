SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



BNK Financial Group 6,930 DN 80

HanmiPharm 318,500 DN 1,500

HANJINKAL 48,800 UP 1,350

SD Biosensor 15,660 DN 190

Meritz Financial 44,000 DN 650

KOLMAR KOREA 41,250 DN 350

KOLON IND 44,200 DN 350

CHONGKUNDANG 86,700 DN 1,100

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 00 UP50

DGB Financial Group 7,210 DN 30

PIAM 33,900 UP 200

JB Financial Group 8,870 DN 120

TKG Huchems 22,850 DN 50

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 795,000 DN 6,000

emart 81,300 DN 800

DoubleUGames 43,150 DN 550

COSMAX 88,200 UP 500

HANATOUR SERVICE 53,700 DN 300

HL MANDO 47,100 DN 150

KumhoPetrochem 132,300 0

SKC 109,300 DN 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,400 DN 160

ZINUS 29,550 UP 150

S-1 54,200 0

Mobis 222,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 108,200 UP 1,100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,200 DN 60

KIA CORP. 81,600 DN 1,300

SamsungF&MIns 234,000 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,700 DN 200

Kogas 26,350 DN 100

CJ 84,100 DN 600

Hanwha 30,850 0

SK hynix 114,800 DN 600

Youngpoong 551,000 DN 8,000

HyundaiEng&Const 38,950 DN 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,150 DN 600

DB HiTek 61,900 DN 1,600

SSANGYONGCNE 5,810 0

Boryung 8,570 DN 210

(MORE)