LOTTE Fine Chem 63,300 DN 1,300

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 DN 150

LG Corp. 90,300 DN 100

KAL 22,600 UP 100

POSCO FUTURE M 388,500 UP 2,000

TaekwangInd 660,000 DN 1,000

SamyangFood 120,200 UP 100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 36,650 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 323,000 UP 1,500

AmoreG 28,100 DN 2,150

HyundaiMtr 196,200 DN 900

Daewoong 14,690 DN 190

GS Retail 24,100 DN 300

DB INSURANCE 78,600 DN 300

GS E&C 21,400 0

SLCORP 34,750 DN 550

Yuhan 60,300 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 740,000 UP 5,000

KPIC 144,400 DN 1,400

SamsungElec 71,000 DN 1,000

NHIS 9,740 DN 70

LS 86,000 DN 500

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES125 20 0 UP300

GC Corp 121,800 DN 1,400

LG Energy Solution 612,000 UP 3,000

K Car 13,300 DN 940

DL E&C 37,250 UP 50

F&F 130,700 DN 600

Hanssem 43,550 DN 950

kakaopay 55,200 UP 200

SKSQUARE 45,600 DN 800

GCH Corp 15,320 DN 280

LotteChilsung 139,700 UP 200

LOTTE 28,600 DN 300

POSCO Holdings 391,500 DN 2,500

COSMOCHEM 60,700 UP 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,530 UP 60

SamsungElecMech 147,400 UP 200

HDKSOE 105,600 UP 1,900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,750 DN 550

(MORE)