KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,300 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 DN 150
LG Corp. 90,300 DN 100
KAL 22,600 UP 100
POSCO FUTURE M 388,500 UP 2,000
TaekwangInd 660,000 DN 1,000
SamyangFood 120,200 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 36,650 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 323,000 UP 1,500
AmoreG 28,100 DN 2,150
HyundaiMtr 196,200 DN 900
Daewoong 14,690 DN 190
GS Retail 24,100 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 78,600 DN 300
GS E&C 21,400 0
SLCORP 34,750 DN 550
Yuhan 60,300 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 740,000 UP 5,000
KPIC 144,400 DN 1,400
SamsungElec 71,000 DN 1,000
NHIS 9,740 DN 70
LS 86,000 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES125 20 0 UP300
GC Corp 121,800 DN 1,400
LG Energy Solution 612,000 UP 3,000
K Car 13,300 DN 940
DL E&C 37,250 UP 50
F&F 130,700 DN 600
Hanssem 43,550 DN 950
kakaopay 55,200 UP 200
SKSQUARE 45,600 DN 800
GCH Corp 15,320 DN 280
LotteChilsung 139,700 UP 200
LOTTE 28,600 DN 300
POSCO Holdings 391,500 DN 2,500
COSMOCHEM 60,700 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,530 UP 60
SamsungElecMech 147,400 UP 200
HDKSOE 105,600 UP 1,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,750 DN 550
