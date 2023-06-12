KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MS IND 23,000 DN 350
OCI Holdings 98,700 DN 5,800
LS ELECTRIC 72,100 UP 200
KorZinc 496,500 UP 500
HyundaiElev 42,350 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDS 125,900 DN 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,700 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 4,835 UP 70
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp613 00 UP300
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,200 DN 1,000
Hanon Systems 9,380 UP 20
SK 171,000 DN 2,100
Handsome 24,200 DN 150
ShinpoongPharm 17,120 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 12,510 DN 70
COWAY 48,800 UP 600
Daesang 18,890 DN 20
TaihanElecWire 15,080 DN 170
LX INT 32,850 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 32,400 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 11,400 0
Kumyang 55,000 UP 200
KakaoBank 26,900 UP 1,050
SK ie technology 103,000 UP 4,700
Doosan Bobcat 61,600 DN 400
SKBS 81,100 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 74,800 DN 400
SKBP 77,500 UP 3,600
KCC 213,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 464,000 DN 8,500
HYOSUNG TNC 389,500 UP 500
Netmarble 56,300 UP 400
HANILCMT 13,000 DN 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,300 DN 80
KRAFTON 204,500 UP 4,800
HD HYUNDAI 60,100 0
LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,500 0
CheilWorldwide 18,680 DN 50
Doosanfc 30,500 UP 100
Doosan Enerbility 18,440 DN 530
(MORE)
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
(URGENT) Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance upgraded to 'nuclear-based alliance'
(News Focus) Apple's Vision Pro likely to accelerate Samsung's race in XR eyewear biz
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
(LEAD) New head of DP innovation committee resigns amid controversy over past remarks
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
S. Korean woman found dead in Cambodia; Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body: reports
N. Korean leader vows stronger strategic ties with Russia in message to Putin
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach
(LEAD) S. Korean woman found dead in Cambodia; Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body: reports