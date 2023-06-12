KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
BGF Retail 186,800 UP 700
HYBE 294,000 UP 13,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,700 UP 950
WooriFinancialGroup 12,070 DN 110
HDC-OP 12,420 DN 110
ORION 123,600 DN 1,500
LG Display 16,290 UP 90
Kangwonland 18,030 DN 150
KT&G 83,200 UP 100
NCsoft 309,000 DN 6,000
LG Uplus 11,290 UP 40
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 DN 300
DWEC 4,320 DN 45
LOTTE TOUR 11,700 DN 100
KIWOOM 94,000 DN 2,000
DSME 30,100 UP 1,100
NAVER 200,500 0
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,110 DN 240
Kakao 56,600 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,310 UP 440
ORION Holdings 15,470 DN 410
Nongshim 441,000 DN 5,500
Hyosung 66,400 DN 200
Shinsegae 192,700 DN 2,500
SGBC 49,350 UP 550
Ottogi 452,500 0
HtlShilla 74,100 DN 2,800
Hanmi Science 36,600 DN 100
Hanchem 232,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO 18,980 DN 100
DWS 41,800 UP 550
SamsungSecu 36,750 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 9,200 DN 160
SKTelecom 49,150 0
SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 UP 200
KT 30,500 UP 300
IBK 10,360 0
DONGSUH 20,200 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18110 DN300
SAMSUNG C&T 109,600 DN 600
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
(URGENT) Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance upgraded to 'nuclear-based alliance'
(News Focus) Apple's Vision Pro likely to accelerate Samsung's race in XR eyewear biz
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
(LEAD) New head of DP innovation committee resigns amid controversy over past remarks
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
S. Korean woman found dead in Cambodia; Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body: reports
N. Korean leader vows stronger strategic ties with Russia in message to Putin
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach
(LEAD) S. Korean woman found dead in Cambodia; Chinese couple arrested for abandoning body: reports