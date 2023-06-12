BGF Retail 186,800 UP 700

HYBE 294,000 UP 13,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,700 UP 950

WooriFinancialGroup 12,070 DN 110

HDC-OP 12,420 DN 110

ORION 123,600 DN 1,500

LG Display 16,290 UP 90

Kangwonland 18,030 DN 150

KT&G 83,200 UP 100

NCsoft 309,000 DN 6,000

LG Uplus 11,290 UP 40

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 DN 300

DWEC 4,320 DN 45

LOTTE TOUR 11,700 DN 100

KIWOOM 94,000 DN 2,000

DSME 30,100 UP 1,100

NAVER 200,500 0

HD Hyundai Infracore 11,110 DN 240

Kakao 56,600 UP 200

SKNetworks 5,310 UP 440

ORION Holdings 15,470 DN 410

Nongshim 441,000 DN 5,500

Hyosung 66,400 DN 200

Shinsegae 192,700 DN 2,500

SGBC 49,350 UP 550

Ottogi 452,500 0

HtlShilla 74,100 DN 2,800

Hanmi Science 36,600 DN 100

Hanchem 232,500 UP 1,000

KEPCO 18,980 DN 100

DWS 41,800 UP 550

SamsungSecu 36,750 DN 350

KG DONGBU STL 9,200 DN 160

SKTelecom 49,150 0

SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 UP 200

KT 30,500 UP 300

IBK 10,360 0

DONGSUH 20,200 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18110 DN300

SAMSUNG C&T 109,600 DN 600

(MORE)