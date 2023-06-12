KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
PanOcean 5,220 DN 30
SamsungEng 28,300 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,800 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,650 DN 350
KEPCO E&C 70,800 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 35,250 DN 450
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,500 DN 400
KEPCO KPS 34,200 DN 1,650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,150 UP 1,000
KIH 55,500 DN 700
LG H&H 519,000 DN 21,000
LGELECTRONICS 125,600 DN 600
Celltrion 167,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 746,000 DN 6,000
GS 39,200 DN 200
LIG Nex1 82,500 UP 500
Fila Holdings 38,150 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,700 DN 5,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,700 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,675 UP 15
HyundaiMipoDock 82,400 UP 1,700
IS DONGSEO 38,250 DN 300
S-Oil 74,700 DN 500
LG Innotek 308,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,600 DN 300
HMM 19,190 DN 540
HYUNDAI WIA 59,500 DN 1,400
HITEJINRO 22,700 0
CJ LOGISTICS 81,400 0
DOOSAN 100,900 DN 3,800
DL 47,300 DN 450
AMOREPACIFIC 103,700 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 14,190 UP 210
SK Innovation 201,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 41,350 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 48,750 DN 700
Hansae 16,310 UP 30
Youngone Corp 50,200 DN 1,200
CSWIND 82,200 DN 800
GKL 17,830 DN 550
