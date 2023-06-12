Escaped Vietnamese suspects in illegal gambling case back in police custody

GWANGJU, June 12 (Yonhap) -- All of the 10 Vietnamese nationals who fled a police station in the southwestern city of Gwangju while under questioning on gambling suspicions have been nabbed, police officials said Monday.

The Vietnamese suspects sneaked out of a meeting room of the police patrol unit station in Gwangju, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul, through a tilt window's 20-centimeter opening early in the morning on Sunday.

They were among the 23 Vietnamese nationals police took into custody hours earlier for questioning on suspicions of gambling in a house in Gwangju.

Seven of the 10 escapees had turned themselves in to police and immigration authorities as of Monday evening, according to Gwangju's Gwangsan Police Station.

The remaining three were also nabbed by police Sunday and Monday while hiding at residences or a factory building in the city.

Police said all the 10 escapees are undocumented immigrant workers and they impulsively ran away out of fear for deportation.

All the 10 people will be transferred to the immigration office for deportation to Vietnam in accordance with the law once the police wrap up its investigation of them over fleeing charges, officials said.

Police also referred the rest of the Vietnamese gambling suspects to the prosecution while transferring other undocumented people among them to the immigration office.



Two Vietnamese people turn themselves in at the Gwangsan Police Station in Gwangju, some 267 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 12, 2023, after they fled police questioning the previous day. (Yonhap)

