Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:56 June 13, 2023

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Presidential office says Chinese Ambassador Xing's bridging role was inappropriate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Businesses to bear costs of population cliff (Kookmin Daily)
-- Despite 'money envelop' suspicions, 'bulletproof' giant opposition becomes bulkier (Donga Ilbo)
-- Blind people discriminated against in accessibility to online shopping (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Arrest of 2 lawmakers on bribery scandal rejected by 'giant opposition' (Segye Times)
-- Attempt to build twin factory in China by stealing Samsung's technology (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Bulletproof' giant opposition blocks arrest of lawmakers in bribery scandal (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Bulletproof' DP shields against suspicions surrounding bribery scandal (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Bulletproof' DP neglects reform (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Copycat Samsung chip factory was almost built in China; red alarm for technology leak (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor Group to bring in US$5.9 billion of cash earned overseas (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- BTS turns Seoul purple to celebrate 10th anniversary (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Bidding farewell to Korean age (Korea Herald)
-- Envoy's remarks cast further chill over Korea-China ties (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!