Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Presidential office says Chinese Ambassador Xing's bridging role was inappropriate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Businesses to bear costs of population cliff (Kookmin Daily)
-- Despite 'money envelop' suspicions, 'bulletproof' giant opposition becomes bulkier (Donga Ilbo)
-- Blind people discriminated against in accessibility to online shopping (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Arrest of 2 lawmakers on bribery scandal rejected by 'giant opposition' (Segye Times)
-- Attempt to build twin factory in China by stealing Samsung's technology (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Bulletproof' giant opposition blocks arrest of lawmakers in bribery scandal (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Bulletproof' DP shields against suspicions surrounding bribery scandal (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Bulletproof' DP neglects reform (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Copycat Samsung chip factory was almost built in China; red alarm for technology leak (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor Group to bring in US$5.9 billion of cash earned overseas (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- BTS turns Seoul purple to celebrate 10th anniversary (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Bidding farewell to Korean age (Korea Herald)
-- Envoy's remarks cast further chill over Korea-China ties (Korea Times)
