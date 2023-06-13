Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 June 13, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/18 Cloudy 0

Incheon 23/18 Sunny 0

Suwon 25/17 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 0

Daejeon 29/17 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 26/17 Sunny 60

Gangneung 25/18 Sunny 60

Jeonju 28/18 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/18 Cloudy 10

Jeju 25/19 Cloudy 20

Daegu 30/20 Sunny 60

Busan 26/20 Sunny 20

(END)

