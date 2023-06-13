Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 June 13, 2023
SEOUL, Jun. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/18 Cloudy 0
Incheon 23/18 Sunny 0
Suwon 25/17 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 0
Daejeon 29/17 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 26/17 Sunny 60
Gangneung 25/18 Sunny 60
Jeonju 28/18 Sunny 0
Gwangju 29/18 Cloudy 10
Jeju 25/19 Cloudy 20
Daegu 30/20 Sunny 60
Busan 26/20 Sunny 20
(END)
