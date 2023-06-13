Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie to visit Seoul next month to promote 'Barbie'

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will visit South Korea next month to promote their new fantasy comedy film "Barbie," its local distributor said Tuesday.

The Hollywood stars and director Greta Gerwig will visit Seoul from July 2-3 to promote the movie and meet fans, according to Warner Bros. Korea.

"Barbie" tells a story in which Barbie and Ken, dolls living in the perfect world of Barbie Land, get a chance to go to the real world and discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

It is set to hit local screens on July 19.

