Yoon says he will attend BIE meeting on Expo bid in Paris next week
All News 10:27 June 13, 2023
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday he will attend a meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, in Paris next week, to promote South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 Expo to the city of Busan.
South Korea is one of four countries competing to host the 2030 World Expo, along with Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.
Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting that he will attend the BIE general assembly set for next Tuesday and Wednesday in Paris.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
Most Saved
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
N. Korean leader vows stronger strategic ties with Russia in message to Putin
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
(2nd LD) Appellate court raises 'spin kick' assailant's prison term to 20 yrs