Yoon says he will attend BIE meeting on Expo bid in Paris next week

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday he will attend a meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, in Paris next week, to promote South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 Expo to the city of Busan.

South Korea is one of four countries competing to host the 2030 World Expo, along with Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting that he will attend the BIE general assembly set for next Tuesday and Wednesday in Paris.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from R) speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on June 13, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)