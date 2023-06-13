(LEAD) Yoon says he will attend BIE meeting on Expo bid in Paris next week

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's remarks, more details)

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday he will attend a meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, in Paris next week, to promote South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 Expo to the city of Busan.

South Korea is one of four countries competing to host the 2030 World Expo, along with Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia. A BIE general assembly is set for next Tuesday and Wednesday in Paris, with the attendance of all 179 member states, ahead of the announcement of the winner in November.

"The government and private sector, and the central and regional governments, have made all-out efforts as one team in order to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, and every time I have met with foreign leaders, I, too, have requested their support," Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office.



"The presentation at the general assembly attended by all 179 member states will be an opportunity to show the distinct vision of the Busan Expo," he said.

Yoon also addressed the recent government audit findings of corruption involving government subsidies to civil organizations.

The audit of government subsidies given to about 12,000 civil organizations over the past three years found a total of 1,865 cases of irregularities involving about 31.4 billion won (US$24 million).

"While subsidies for civil organizations increased by nearly 2 trillion won under the previous government, moral hazards and tax leakages were rampant due to the absence of a proper management and oversight system," Yoon said.

"Taxpayers' precious money became the prey of political populism and under the previous government alone, the national debt grew by 400 trillion won. This is fraud against taxpayers and exploitation of future generations," he added.

Yoon ordered the implementation of a strict oversight system under which project leaders and the public servants responsible will be held to account in the event of irregularities in subsidized projects.

He also instructed all ministries to carry out a full review of subsidy budgets that have increased "indiscriminately" and reflect the results in next year's budget.

"Subsidies should only be given to organizations that honestly submit the details of their use and other relevant material," Yoon said. "They should never be given to organizations that do not do so or use them illegally or wrongfully outside their purpose."

Yoon also called for respect to service members and other national heroes, saying South Korea is standing on "blood-stained military uniforms," apparently referring to the recent resignation of the main opposition Democratic Party's new innovation chief over remarks disparaging the captain of the warship Cheonan sunk in a 2010 North Korean attack.

"There should be no incident of distorting and disparaging the sacrifice and dedication of heroes," he said. "Such actions are anti-state actions that deny the national identity of the Republic of Korea."

Yoon also called for thorough anti-disaster measures ahead of the upcoming rainy season.

