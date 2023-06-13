Son Heung-min questionable for friendly vs. Peru following sports hernia surgery
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean captain Son Heung-min is questionable for an upcoming friendly match against Peru after undergoing sports hernia surgery about two weeks ago, a national team official said Tuesday.
According to the official for the Korea Football Association (KFA), Son had surgery after returning home upon completing the Premier League season at Tottenham Hotspur on May 30.
"It's been about two weeks and he's focusing on recovery," the official said. "We'll have to wait and see if he will be available Friday. The coach (Jurgen Klinsmann) has to make the decision, and Son really wants to play."
South Korea will take on Peru starting at 8 p.m. Friday in the southeastern port city of Busan. Then they will face El Salvador next Tuesday in Daejeon, some 140 kilometers south of Seoul.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
N. Korean leader vows stronger strategic ties with Russia in message to Putin
-
(2nd LD) Appellate court raises 'spin kick' assailant's prison term to 20 yrs