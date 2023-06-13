Naturecell to raise 5 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Naturecell Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5 billion won(US$3.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 500,000 common shares at a price of 10,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

