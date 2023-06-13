S. Korea, Cuba hold high-level consultations on strengthening exchanges: sources

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Cuba have recently held high-level consultations to discuss the strengthening of exchanges despite their lack of formal diplomatic ties, according to informed sources Tuesday.

The meeting between Foreign Minister Park Jin and Josefina Vidal, Cuba's deputy foreign minister, was held last month on the occasion of Park's visit to the 28th ministerial council meeting of the Association of Caribbean States held in Antigua, Guatemala, on May 11, the sources said.

The unannounced meeting marked the two countries' first high-level consultations since the previous one held in May 2018 between then Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (C) addresses the 28th ministerial council meeting and ninth summit meeting of the Association of Caribbean States in Antigua, Guatemala, on May 11, 2023, in this file photo released by the South Korean ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The two sides reportedly exchanged views on ways to strengthen the countries' ties. Cuba is the only Latin American nation with which South Korea has no diplomatic relations.

Despite the lack of formal ties, South Korea is continuing behind-the-scenes efforts to engage with the Latin American country and establish relations. Seoul provided US$200,000 worth of humanitarian assistance to Cuba when the nation suffered massive damage from a fuel tank explosion last August.

Despite the government's efforts, Cuba reportedly remains passive in seeking formal ties with South Korea due to the Latin America country's connections with North Korea. North Korea and Cuba have maintained close relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1960.

