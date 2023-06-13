The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Yoon says he will attend BIE meeting on Expo bid in Paris next week

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday he will attend a meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, in Paris next week, to promote South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 Expo to the city of Busan.

South Korea is one of four countries competing to host the 2030 World Expo, along with Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia. A BIE general assembly is set for next Tuesday and Wednesday in Paris, with the attendance of all 179 member states, ahead of the announcement of the winner in November.



-----------------

(LEAD) N. Korea's FM reaffirms stronger cooperation with Russia

SEOUL -- North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has sent a congratulatory message to her Russian counterpart over Moscow's key national holiday and vowed stronger cooperation between the two nations, state media reported Tuesday.

In the message sent to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday on the occasion of Russia Day, Choe said Pyongyang and Moscow have ushered in a new "heyday" in their friendly relationship, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

Regulator rejects Broadcom's 20 bln won proposal to correct unfair practices

SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has decided to reject U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Inc.'s proposal to voluntarily correct its unfair business practices with 20 billion won (US$15.5 million), ruling in favor of Samsung Electronics Co.

Broadcom made the proposal in January as the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has been looking into allegations the U.S. chipmaker violated local laws by pressing Samsung to ink long-term contracts for the supply of smart device parts.



-----------------

S. Korea seeks digital trade pact with EU

SEOUL -- South Korea will push to clinch a bilateral pact on digital trade with the European Union to facilitate trade in the digital realm and to enhance industry cooperation, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

There have been calls for the need to devise broader and specific rules on digital trade between the two sides, as their digital transactions and exchanges via various online platforms have risen and there are only two related clauses under their Free Trade Agreement (FTA).



-----------------

S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects

SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry said Tuesday it plans to have civic groups' projects receiving state funds of 100 million won (US$778,000) or more receive external audits to improve their transparency.

The revision, passed by the Cabinet earlier in the day, marks a sharp drop from the previous threshold of 300 million won, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



-----------------

Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie to visit Seoul next month to promote 'Barbie'

SEOUL -- Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will visit South Korea next month to promote their new fantasy comedy film "Barbie," its local distributor said Tuesday.

The Hollywood stars and director Greta Gerwig will visit Seoul from July 2-3 to promote the movie and meet fans, according to Warner Bros. Korea.



-----------------

As Asiad nears 100-day countdown, S. Korea eyes to bounce back in medal race

SEOUL -- The 19th edition of the Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, last fall, had to be pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the host country.

With that, South Korea's chance at redemption had to be on hold for another 12 months.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to additional efforts to cut off funds to N. Korea's weapons programs: nuclear envoy

WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States agreed on Monday to further strengthen their joint efforts to prevent funds from flowing into North Korea's illegal weapons development programs, South Korea's top nuclear negotiator said.

Kim Gunn said he and U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim also highlighted the importance of making North Korea realize that its provocations will lead to consequences.



-----------------

Seoul shares up late Tues. morning ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded 0.24 percent higher late Tuesday morning amid hopes the Federal Reserve will decide to pause rate hikes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 6.2 points to 2,635.55 at around 11:20 a.m.

Investors are awaiting U.S. consumer prices data and the Fed's rate decision after the two-day meeting starting Tuesday.



-----------------

S. Korea has right to make any foreign policy decision it sees appropriate: White House

WASHINGTON -- South Korea is a sovereign nation that has the right to make its own foreign policy decisions, a ranking White House official said Monday.

John Kirby, National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, made the remark about the Chinese Ambassador to South Korea, Xing Haiming, who argued that it would be wrong to bet on China's loss in its competition with the U.S., apparently accusing South Korea of siding with the U.S.

(END)