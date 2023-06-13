Samsung bags 659 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a South Korean shipbuilder, said Tuesday it has won a 659.2 billion-won (US$518.1 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from a North American shipper.

The LNG carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company in stages by February 2028, Samsung Heavy said in a regulatory filing.

Samsung Heavy said it has clinched orders worth $3.2 billion for a total of nine ships so far this year, achieving 34 percent of its 2023 target of $9.5 billion.

The nine ships include six LNG carriers, two oil tankers and a floating LNG gas facility, the shipyard said.

With the latest order, Samsung Heavy's order backlog stands at $27 billion, or 147 vessels, and LNG carriers account for 70 percent of the backlog.

Samsung Heavy is the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's top family-controlled conglomerate, Samsung Group, whose marquee unit is Samsung Electronics Co.



This photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., shows its eco container ship. The company unveiled the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier at a tech road show in Greece on May 17, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

