BAI asks for prosecution probe into 13 people over irregularities in energy projects under Moon

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The state audit agency has requested the prosecution to investigate corruption allegations involving a number of energy projects pursued under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, officials said Tuesday.

The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) said it has concluded an intensive audit into the energy projects, including those related to solar panels and other renewable energy, launched over the past four to five years over possible favors and irregularities.

A total of 13 people, including Gunsan Mayor Kang Im-joon and two former industry ministry officials, were referred to the prosecution for formal investigation, the BAI said. Another 25 people affiliated with private energy firms were also referred to the prosecution in connection with the alleged irregularities.

The audit first identified alleged collusion between private firms and officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in advancing a 300-megawatt solar panel project in Taean county, located approximately 110 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

During the approval process for the project, the two sides are believed to have colluded in changing the purpose of land use, resulting in a hike in the land value that ultimately benefited the firm, the BAI said.

In a separate case, Kang allegedly provided favors to an alumnus of his high school in selecting a preferred bidder for a government-funded solar panel project in his county in 2020, the BAI said.

The promotion of renewable energy was one of the Moon administration's key agenda items.



This undated photo, provided by the Board of Audit and Inspection, shows land in Taean used for solar panels. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

